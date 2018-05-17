Drive-ups and walk-ups welcome. Due to COVID-19, children do not need to be present in order for parents and guardians to pick up meals on their children’s behalf.



View the monthly menu for BREAKFAST and LUNCH. Menu distribution days may vary by site. Over the course of a week, all locations will offer 6 days’ worth of boxed breakfast and lunch meals to be taken home. Locations serving on alternating days, Mon/Wed/Fri or Tue/Thu, will offer multiple days’ worth of meals at a time. Distributing DAILY Monday-Friday:

1 BREAKFAST and 1 LUNCH per day for each child, and 2 OF EACH on Fridays Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park | 11:30am-12:30pm

(N. Farsnworth & Grand Blvd.)

(N. Farsnworth & Grand Blvd.) Blackhawk Park | 1:00-2:00pm

Distributing on Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays:

2 BREAKFASTS and 2 LUNCHES per day for each child Phillips Park | 10:00-11:00am

(Visitors Center, 1000 Ray Moses Drive)

(Visitors Center, 1000 Ray Moses Drive) New Haven Park | 2:30-3:30pm

Distributing on Tuesdays & Thursdays:

3 BREAKFASTS and 3 LUNCHES per day for each child Abraham Lincoln Park | 10:00-11:00am

(259 S. Russell Ave)

(259 S. Russell Ave) McCarty Park | 2:30-3:30pm

(350 E. Galena Blvd.)

For the most recent

Meals on the Move updates,

please visit our

Facebook Event page!

Meals on the Move Route Map

For information about where to find other free summer meal sites for kids in the U.S., please visit the USDA website.

Contact

To speak with a Northern Illinois Food Bank staff member about the Meals on the Move program, please contact:

Jessica Willis, Child Nutrition Manager – email or call (630) 443-6910 ext. 144

Katie Scott, Child Nutrition Program Specialist – email or call (630) 443-6910 ext. 152

Contacto

Para hablar con el personal del Northern Illinois Food Bank sobre el programa Meals on the Move, comuníquese con:

Sandra Laserna, Especialista en programas de Nutrición Infantil: envie un correo electrónico o llame al (630) 443-6910 ext. 174

The Meals on the Move program is generously supported by the Dunham Foundation.

USDA Non-Discrimination Statement

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at:http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.